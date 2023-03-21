AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise as financials rally on easing banking crisis fears

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 05:05pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, as financials stocks rallied following a raft of measures to stabilise the global banking sector provided temporary relief.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.70% higher at 17,107.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.77% to 58,074.68 in their biggest one-day gains since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with the high-weightage financials rallying nearly 1.5%.

The rise in domestic equities follows an uptick in global markets as concerns over the banking crisis eased after UBS’ state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse, but worries of contagion in global banking remain, analysts said.

Indian shares open higher, taking short breather from banking fears

“So far, five banks globally have succumbed- from Silvergate to Credit Suisse,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management. He expects “more worms to come out.”

Information technology (IT) stocks fell nearly 1% on fears that the banking woes in developed markets could lead to tighter tech spending.

Also on the radar is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday. The odds of a 25-basis-points (bps) hike are now 51%, with bets of a status quo at 49%. Expectations of a hike had eased to 41% on Monday from as high as 80% last week.

“The Fed has an unenviable job to control inflation with rate hikes while also controlling the consequences of its rate hikes,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries advanced over 3%. Brokerage firm CLSA called the stock a “bargain” buy at current valuations.

Larsen and Toubro rose 1.42% after the engineering and construction company bagged major orders.

Meanwhile, BofA Global Research expects the Nifty to end the year at 18,000 points, about 5.5% higher than current levels but roughly flat with end-2022.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise as financials rally on easing banking crisis fears

Rupee makes minor gain against US dollar, settles at 283.92

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Xi calls Russia ties priority on Moscow trip

KSE-100 closes with marginal loss amid sharp decline investor participation

Afghanistan school year starts but no classes held

Sri Lanka dollar bonds rise after IMF approves bailout

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

Read more stories