AVN 66.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.86%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
HUBC 68.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.67%)
OGDC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
PAEL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.48%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.77%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 113.35 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.82%)
UNITY 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 36.7 (0.9%)
BR30 14,915 Increased By 74.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 40,838 Decreased By -80.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,062 Increased By 18.9 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open higher, taking short breather from banking fears

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 11:00am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in global equities on temporary relief from the rescue of financial heavyweight Credit Suisse, although contagion fears in banking cast a shadow.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.31% at 17,041.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.33% to 57,817.72 as of 9:43 a.m. IST. Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high-weightage financials rising 0.5%.

Thirty-seven of the Nifty 50 constituents logged gains. The rise in domestic equities follows an uptick in global markets as concerns over the global banking crisis eased temporarily after the rescue of Credit Suisse.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.46%.

The quick execution of Credit Suisse’s takeover is a temporary relief but worries of contagion in global banking remain, analysts said.

Reliance Industries, the largest stock in Nifty 50 in terms of market capitalization and weightage, advanced more than 1.5% after global brokerage firm CLSA termed it a “bargain buy” at the current valuations.

The stock had hit fresh 52-week lows over the last few sessions. Shares of Bajaj Finance climbed 2%, while those of industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro added 1%.

Indian shares fall as banking contagion fears sour mood

Information technology (IT) stocks fell after brokerages cautioned that the banking woes in developed markets will likely lead to curbs on discretionary tech spending in the near term.

All 10 constituents of the IT index logged losses.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares open higher, taking short breather from banking fears

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Read more stories