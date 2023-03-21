AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
PIBTL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
PPL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.29%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
TRG 112.56 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses inch higher in early trade

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 02:46pm
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose slightly in early trade on Tuesday, tracking global peers as fears about a global banking crisis eased, while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting later in the day.

The market estimate of the most likely size of the next Fed move has fallen to 25 basis points from 50 bps since the banking strife began this month.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror US monetary policy changes.

The Qatari Stock index rose 0.7%, led by finance and materials. Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest bank, and Qatar International Islamic Bank climbed 2.1% and 2%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index inched up 0.1%, aided by a 1.2% gain in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and a 1.47% rise in Multiply Group.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up 0.2%, helped by gains in industry and utilities sectors. Cooling services providers Emirates Central Cooling Systems and National Central Cooling rose 1.3% and 3.5%, respectively.

Diversified investment firm Dubai Investments gained 1.3% after it raised its full-year cash dividend from 12 fils per share to 20 fils.

Most major Gulf stocks slide as Powell spooks markets

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index rose 0.7% in broad-based gains, led by finance, materials and energy sectors. Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.5% and Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest commercial bank, rose 1.9%.

Shares of Saudi Company For Hardware slid 1.8% after the retailer reported a full-year net loss of 142.5 million riyals compared to a 28.5 million riyals loss a year earlier.

Saudi National Bank Most Gulf stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses inch higher in early trade

Rupee makes minor gain against US dollar, settles at 283.92

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Afghanistan school year starts but no classes held

Sri Lanka dollar bonds rise after IMF approves bailout

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

Read more stories