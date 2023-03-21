AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.95%)
BAFL 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-7.87%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.15%)
DGKC 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.37%)
PAEL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.75%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 68.37 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.78%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.24%)
UNITY 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 4,147 Increased By 43.7 (1.07%)
BR30 14,941 Increased By 100.2 (0.68%)
KSE100 40,898 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,092 Increased By 49 (0.33%)
CBOT corn biased to rise into $6.35-1/4 to $6.38-1/2 range

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 12:39pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is biased to break a resistance at $6.33-1/2 and rise into a range of $6.35-1/4 to $6.38-1/2 per bushel, due to its strong recovery from the March 20 low of $6.25.

The recovery suggests an extension of the bounce from the March 10 low of $6.06-3/4, towards the peak of the wave 4 at $6.42-3/4.

Strategically, the target range of $6.35-1/4 to $6.38-1/2 will only be available when corn breaks $6.33-1/2. A break below the support of $6.28-1/2 could be followed by a drop into $6.22-1/4 to $6.25-1/2 range.

Signals are a bit mixed on the daily chart, as corn is stuck in a range of $6.27-1/4 to $6.38-1/4. An escape from the range would suggest a direction. Undoubtedly, the strong rise on the hourly chart on Monday was triggered by the support at $6.27-1/4.

CBOT corn to rise to $6.42-3/4

But it remains questionable if corn could keep its bullish momentum.

Readings on the hourly chart suggests an upside bias. A break above $6.38-1/4 could open the way towards $6.47 to $6.56 range.

