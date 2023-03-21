AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.95%)
Ukraine waiting for confirmation of Zelenskiy call with China’s Xi: Corriere della Sera

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 12:36pm
Kyiv is waiting to hear if a call will take place between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I don’t know, we are waiting for confirmation,” Vereshchuk said when asked whether a call between the two leaders will take place.

Japan says PM Kishida to visit Ukraine, meet Zelenskiy in show of solidarity

“That would be an important move. They have things to say to each other,” Vereshchuk told the Corriere della Sera Italian daily.

