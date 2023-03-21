AVN 66.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.86%)
Mar 21, 2023
Japan says PM Kishida to visit Ukraine, meet Zelenskiy in show of solidarity

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 11:03am
TOKYO: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Japan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as broadcaster NHK showed footage of Kishida boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl.

Kishida, as a member of the Group of Seven nations, will voice solidarity and support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion more than a year ago, the ministry said.

Visiting Washington in January, Kishida said the G7 summit, being hosted by Japan in Hiroshima in May, should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Japan PM says India ‘indispensable’ in ensuring free Indo-Pacific

Prior to departing for Poland en route to Ukraine, Kishida visited India, where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, NHK reported.

Kishida will also hold talks with his Polish counterpart before returning to Japan on Thursday, the ministry said.

