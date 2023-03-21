AVN 66.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.64%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
EPCL 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
HUBC 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.28%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 67.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.83%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
TELE 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 113.06 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.56%)
UNITY 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 36.8 (0.9%)
BR30 14,915 Increased By 74.1 (0.5%)
KSE100 40,860 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,073 Increased By 29.9 (0.2%)
Spot gold to retest support at $1,971

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 10:20am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to retest a support at $1,971 per ounce, probably to break it and fall into $1,951-$1,964 range. The metal has moved into a consolidation phase.

Three waves make up the consolidation. So far, only the first wave has completed.

The current wave b may end around $1,984 or extend a bit to $1,992, to be followed by a downward wave c which could travel to $1,964.

A break above $1,992 may lead to a gain to $2,005.

Spot gold to retest resistance at $1,992

On the daily chart, a pullback towards a falling trendline has been absent.

The strong resistance at $2,004 could have triggered this pullback, towards $1,939-$1,964 range.

Gold Spot gold bullion

