AVN 66.81 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.58%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
DGKC 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
EPCL 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
HUBC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
NETSOL 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.41%)
OGDC 87.84 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.95%)
PAEL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.75%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 67.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.83%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
TELE 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 113.10 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.6%)
UNITY 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 38.4 (0.94%)
BR30 14,914 Increased By 73.4 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,855 Decreased By -63.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,071 Increased By 27.6 (0.18%)
Dollar languishes as bank crisis fears ebb on Credit Suisse rescue

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023
SINGAPORE: The dollar regained some ground on Tuesday but was pinned near a five-week low as traders tiptoed back into riskier assets after UBS’ state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse allayed some fears of a widespread, systemic banking crisis.

Market sentiment remained fragile, however, as investors struggled to determine the scale of the ramifications from a sector hit that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, putting a cap on risk appetite and giving some support to the safe haven dollar.

Sterling rose 0.02% to $1.2280, while the euro steadied at $1.0722.

The Aussie fell 0.22% to $0.6703. News of UBS’ planned takeover of rival Credit Suisse on Sunday - a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities - gave way to a small risk-on rally on Monday, as worries over market-shaking turmoil across global banks waned.

“Markets remain nervous, but the rapidity of policymakers’ response to the evolving banking sector risks is heartening,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

In another show of authorities’ determination to stem widespread contagion and to ease market concerns, the Federal Reserve, in coordination with central banks elsewhere, announced on Sunday that it would offer daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone would have the dollars needed to operate.

“There has been pretty modest demand for US dollars at the Fed swap lines, so that is a positive sign in and of itself,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

Dollar slips as banking turmoil snares markets

“But there continues to be some signs of stress in funding markets … so currencies will continue to be pretty cautious,” she added.

The dollar slipped 0.12% to 131.15 against the Japanese yen, while the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.04% to 103.30.

Lower US rate expectations also added to downward pressure on the dollar ahead of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting commencing later on Tuesday.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 26.2% chance that the Fed will stand pat when it announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with a 73.8% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike.

“Given all the market turbulence and concerns around the global financial system, I think it will be important for Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell to give reassurance to market participants that the US financial system, at least, is very resilient and robust,” CBA’s Kong said. Elsewhere, the kiwi slid 0.16% to $0.6237.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday it saw no immediate need to request the reinstatement of a US dollar swap line that expired in 2021.

