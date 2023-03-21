AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Media mogul Murdoch, 92, engaged for fifth time

AFP Published 21 Mar, 2023 07:27am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
WASHINGTON: Conservative media tycoon Rupert Murdoch will tie the knot for the fifth time, at the age of 92 years, he said Monday in an interview with his own newspaper, the New York Post.

Murdoch is engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former police chaplain in San Francisco and widow of American country singer and media executive Chester Smith.

“I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be,” he told the tabloid. “I’m happy.”

Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, model Jerry Hall, last year after six years of marriage.

The Australian Murdoch, whose media empire includes The Wall Street Journal, Fox News and other influential outlets, is worth more than $20 billion, according to Forbes.

Murdoch met his new fiancee last year at an event he hosted at his vineyard in California and soon enough the pair decided to spend “the second half of our lives together,” the tycoon was quoted as saying.

“In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half,” said Smith. “I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me.”

Rupert Murdoch Media mogul Ann Lesley Smith

