Justice system seems to be declining: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan sabotaged finalisation of a deal with the IMF, but due to the hectic efforts of the incumbent government good news in this connection will be shared with the nation soon.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said that the economic problems in Pakistan have become serious. He said that the agreement with the IMF has reached the final stages while Imran Khan damaged the IMF deal in the past.

Iqbal said that today, the justice system in the country seems to be failing. He said that the higher judiciary was also looking helpless in front of one person. Imran Khan is taking decisions of his choice from the courts through pressure.

He said PTI villains attacked institutions including judiciary and security forces in Islamabad and Lahore.

Iqbal requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the violence and ransacking at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad by the PTI “crooks”.

He said Imran Khan wants “bloodshed and anarchy” in the country and is responsible for the prevailing economic situation.

He said a conspiracy is being hatched to destabilise the state by attacking the state institutions.

The minister said strict action will be taken against those who took the law into their hands in Lahore and attacked police and other law enforcement agencies.

