Illicit trade of cigarettes: AJK territory divided into two zones

ISLAMABAD: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday divided the AJK territory into two zones, namely North and South, deputing new commissioners of Inland Revenue to effectively monitor and control the illicit trade of cigarettes.

Sources told Business Recorder that earlier only one commissioner of Inland Revenue was dealing with the entire jurisdiction of Azad Kashmir but now the territory has been divided into two zones for enforcement purposes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has also removed Asim Shaukat, the commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department. The official has been made the OSD.

Under the enforcement plan, the government has also taken a decision to set up check posts on the routes connecting Azad Kashmir with Pakistan to prevent tax evasion.

The tax authorities of the FBR and the Inland Revenue Department of Azad Kashmir have mutually agreed to end the evasion of federal excise duty and sales tax on cigarettes through the exchange of information and collective actions.

In a recent meeting between the FBR and the CBR AJK, both sides mutually agreed to set up check posts on the routes entering into tariff areas of Pakistan from Mirpur, Bhimber and Muzaffarabad to control evasion.

