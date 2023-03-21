AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
Controversial remarks against woman judge: Court extends suspension of IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants till 24th

Recorder Report Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 07:45am
ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, extended the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him for using controversial remarks against a woman judge till March 24 as the judge was on leave.

The sessions court adjourned the hearing of the judge’s threatening case against Khan as Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani was on leave.

At the start of the hearing, a junior lawyer of Imran Khan’s lead counsel requested the court to take a break and wait for a senior lawyer, who was on his way to Islamabad from Lahore. The court then took a break till 11am.

Later, when the hearing resumed again, no lawyer appeared before the court from either side due to the absence of Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani, the hearing was adjourned without further proceedings.

During the previous hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Gillani had suspended the arrest warrant of Imran Khan and ordered him to appear before the relevant court by March 20.

On March 13, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously appearing before the court.

