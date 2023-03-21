AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end lower as oil prices drop

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
Follow us

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Monday, as oil prices hit their lowest since 2021 on concerns that the banking woes would add to recession risks.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — slid 1.1% on Monday with Brent crude down to $72.16 at 1230 GMT.

Central banks’ promises over the weekend to provide dollar liquidity could not calm investors worried about instability in the financial system.

The Qatari index slumped 1.3%, extending its losing streak into a seventh session with almost all sectors ending in red, led by financial and industrials.

The region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank fell 2.4% and index heavyweight banks Qatar Islamic Bank and Commercial Bank shed 3.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 1.1%, dragged down by a 3.2% slump in conglomerate International Holding Company and a drop of 1.8% in Abu Dhabi National Energy .

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lost 3.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Dubai’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, weighed down by losses in utilities, industrial and financial sectors.

Real estate developer Emaar Development dropped 2.9% and cooling services provider Emirates Central Cooling lost 1.9%.

“GCC stock markets came under pressure as concerns around the western banking sector continue to increase and it could strongly impact oil traders’ expectations and push prices down,” said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia ended 0.8% higher, extending gains to a second session. The index recorded a surge in almost all sectors with Al Rajhi Bank up 1.4% and Saudi National Bank rising 3.9%.

The Kingdom’s largest lender by assets, SNB said on Monday its growth strategy will be unaffected by the reduced valuation on its investment in Credit Suisse following the Swiss bank’s takeover deal with UBS on Sunday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 1.7%, snapping six session losses with all sectors in the positive territory.

Oil prices Most Gulf stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses end lower as oil prices drop

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Read more stories