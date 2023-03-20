AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.97%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.45%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.14%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
GGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
HUBC 69.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.21%)
KAPCO 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
MLCF 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.48%)
NETSOL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
OGDC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.85%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.6%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.41%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-3.02%)
PRL 13.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 111.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.57%)
UNITY 14.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.91%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,128 Decreased By -56.5 (-1.35%)
BR30 14,975 Decreased By -131.7 (-0.87%)
KSE100 41,190 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 15,135 Decreased By -216.5 (-1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Jan-Feb aluminium imports from Russia more than triple on-year

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 01:08pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s aluminium imports from Russia more than tripled in the first two months this year with a 266.2% surge, customs data showed on Monday, as buyers eyed rising Chinese demand and after Western firms shied away from trading Russian metals.

Total imports from Russia into the world’s top aluminium consumer were 105,300 tonnes for January and February combined, up from 28,759 tonnes the same period a year ago.

The total value for January and February imports was $248.39 million, or an average price of $2,359 a tonne. The benchmark aluminium contract on the London Metal Exchange registered an average price of $2,644 and $2,373 a tonne in January and February respectively.

Russia, one of the world’s top aluminium exporters, is a key supplier to China, accounting for 69% of China’s total primary aluminium imports last year, or 667,992 tonnes, according to customs data.

Russian aluminium giant Rusal has been looking to supply more low-carbon aluminium to China as demand for the metal rises from China’s electric vehicle firms, a company manager said last year.

Chinese demand for the metal, chiefly used in its construction and transport sectors, has risen since China abandoned its strict COVID-19 measures late last year. China is also buying more after Western countries announced sweeping sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aluminium touches two-month low on concern about rates

The United States has imposed a 200% tariff on aluminium and derivatives produced in Russia effective March 10. That followed Canada’s ban on the import of all Russian aluminium and steel products.

Meanwhile, Switzerland-based Glencore said last week it will not renew a $16 billion deal to buy aluminium from Rusal when it expires next year.

China aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

China Jan-Feb aluminium imports from Russia more than triple on-year

CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Intra-day update: rupee ticks lower against US dollar

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Read more stories