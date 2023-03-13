AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium touches two-month low on concern about rates

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

LONDON: Aluminium prices hit a two-month low on Friday, pressured by disquiet about the impact of higher interest rates on economic growth and metals demand.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5% to $2,315 a tonne by 1805 GMT after touching the weakest since Jan. 6.

“Higher rates expectations are consistent with a more downbeat and cloudy view of metals demand, so it’s no surprise that prices have come down,” Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics, said.

Metals prices pared losses after data showed the US economy added jobs at a brisk clip in February, prompting financial markets to reduce expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by half a percentage point this month.

The dollar index weakened after the data, making commodities priced in the US currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week the central bank may need to hike interest rates higher than expected, fuelling worries among investors it may move too aggressively.

Uncertainty over demand in top metals consumer China after its recent party congress also weighed on prices.

“We saw out of that continued policy support for the property sector, but overall it disappointed some expectations of greater support from the government with the absence of a major stimulus package,” Gardner said.

Healthier supply also pressured the market.

China, the world’s top refined copper producer, smelted 907,800 tonnes of copper in February, up 6.5% on-year and slightly higher than the expected 900,000 tonnes, according to Shanghai Metals Market, which anticipated March output would reach 949,500 tonnes.

Demand in China, however, was picking up, reflected by a decline in stocks, participants said.

Copper stocks in SHFE warehouses ticked down for a second consecutive week to 214,972 tonnes on Friday, 10.8% less compared with last Friday.

LME copper was little changed at $8,854 a tonne, while zinc dropped 1.5% to $2,930 after touching the weakest since Nov. 28.

Nickel eased 2.5% to $22,700, lead dipped 0.7% to $2,070 and tin dropped by 2.6% to $22,740.

aluminium Aluminium export ALUMINIUM rate Aluminium market

Comments

1000 characters

Aluminium touches two-month low on concern about rates

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

FBR chief’s directive to IR Karachi officials

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

US Congressman concerned at HR violations

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Country can avoid IMF only through higher exports, tax collections: Miftah

Imran postpones poll rally after govt imposes Sec. 144

ECP puts off by-polls on 37 NA seats

Read more stories