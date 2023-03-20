AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.97%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.45%)
DGKC 46.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.91%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.02%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.04%)
KAPCO 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
MLCF 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.48%)
NETSOL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
OGDC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.85%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
PRL 13.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 111.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.57%)
UNITY 14.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.91%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,129 Decreased By -56.3 (-1.35%)
BR30 14,975 Decreased By -131.7 (-0.87%)
KSE100 41,181 Decreased By -148.7 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,132 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble dips, stocks rise despite global banking jitters

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 01:01pm
Follow us

The Russian rouble dipped at the start of trading on Monday, while Moscow’s stock markets rose, despite fears of a global banking contagion following an emergency state-backed takeover of troubled lender Credit Suisse over the weekend.

The Russian rouble was down 0.4% against the US dollar to 77.39 at 0720 GMT.

The currency was also 0.5% weaker against the euro at 82.37, and had shed 0.5% against the Chinese yuan to 11.23. Global markets are on edge after UBS Group agreed on Sunday to swallow smaller peer Credit Suisse in a state-backed rescue.

Russia’s central bank and top financial executives have downplayed fears the crisis could hit Russian markets. “We do not see a domino effect on the Russian system,” central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said when asked about the prospects of a banking crisis in a press conference on Friday after holding interest rates at 7.5%.

“Our Russian financial system is much less connected with the global one … And secondly, as far as the stability of our banks is concerned, they are less exposed to the kind of vulnerability that banks in the United States and the European Union are showing,” she added.

Global oil prices were also falling sharply, with benchmark Brent crude down more than 2% on Monday morning.

Lower oil prices typically weigh on the value of the Russian rouble and hit the country’s commodity-heavy stock market. But stocks were rising in Moscow during early trading.

Russian rouble weakens towards near 11-month low vs dollar

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 956.8 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% higher at 2,347.6 points.

VTB Bank shares were up by more than 7%, while Sberbank rose more than 2.5% after it announced a record dividend payout on Friday.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble dips, stocks rise despite global banking jitters

CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Intra-day update: rupee ticks lower against US dollar

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Read more stories