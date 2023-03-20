AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.05%)
DGKC 46.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.91%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
GGL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
KAPCO 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
MLCF 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.48%)
NETSOL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
OGDC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.85%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.41%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.06%)
PRL 13.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.84%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 111.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.57%)
UNITY 14.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.91%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,128 Decreased By -56.8 (-1.36%)
BR30 14,978 Decreased By -128.5 (-0.85%)
KSE100 41,191 Decreased By -139 (-0.34%)
KSE30 15,135 Decreased By -216.7 (-1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei ends at 2-month low as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters

Reuters Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 01:39pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a two-month low on Monday, as worries about recession and a potential global banking sector crisis drove a sell-off of risk assets despite a weekend rescue deal for Swiss lender Credit Suisse.

The Nikkei index fell 1.42% to close at 26,945.67, its lowest close since Jan 23.

The broader Topix lost 1.54% to 1,929.30. “I had thought the news about rescue for Credit Suisse would be positive for the market, but it fell deeper than I expected,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“Global investors are staying away from risk assets right now so the Japanese market declines in line with that trend.”

In a crisis that began with the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last Friday, investors lost confidence in US regional banks and Credit Suisse in Europe.

Wall Street closed lower on Friday, with three main indexes ended the session deep in negative territory, with financial stocks down the most among the major sectors of the S&P 500.

Over the weekend, UBS Group AG said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

In Japan, the banking sector index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange lost 1.88% after jumping more than 1% earlier in the session.

Tokyo shares close higher

The index has lost 13.6% so far this month, the worst performer along with the insurance sector which also marked a similar decline.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.84% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipped 1.67%.

Mizuho Financial Group fell 2.3%.

All the 33 industry sub-indexes lost, with the shippers falling the most, falling 3.78%. Oil refiners cut its early gains to end 0.17% lower.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share UBS Group AG Mizuho Financial Group

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei ends at 2-month low as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters

CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Intra-day update: rupee ticks lower against US dollar

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Read more stories