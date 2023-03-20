AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil hits lowest since 2021 on banking fears

Reuters Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 05:14pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concern that risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase to U.S. interest rates could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand.

In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for May fell $2.07, or 2.8%, to $70.90 a barrel at 0950 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude contract for April was down $1.88, or 2.8%, at $64.86 before its expiry on Tuesday.

The more actively traded May futures were down 2.8% at $65.06 a barrel.

Brent and WTI earlier hit lows last registered in December 2021, with WTI sinking below $65 a barrel. Both benchmarks shed more than 10% of their value last week as the banking crisis deepened.

The slide in oil comes despite the historic deal for UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, to buy Credit Suisse in an attempt to rescue the country’s second-biggest bank.

Oil rises on demand hopes as banking fears ease

However, banking stocks and bonds continued to plunge on Monday in a sign that investor confidence remains fragile.

After the deal was announced, The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks pledged to enhance market liquidity and support other banks.

“The market focus is on current banking sector volatility and the potential for further rate hikes by the Fed,” said Baden Moore, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on March 22 despite the recent banking sector turmoil, according to most of the economists polled by Reuters.

However, some executives are calling on the central bank to pause its monetary policy tightening for now but be ready to resume raising rates later.

“Volatility is likely to linger this week, with broader financial market concerns likely to remain at the forefront,” ING Bank analysts said in a note, adding that the looming Fed decision increases week’s Fed meeting adds to uncertainty in markets.

Further out, a ministerial committee of OPEC and producer allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, is set for April 3. The group agreed in October to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

OPEC+ Crude Oil US Federal Reserve Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil hits lowest since 2021 on banking fears

Inflation could break further records, clock in above 34%: report

Rupee declines significantly, settles at 284.03 against US dollar

Smear campaign against COAS deserves ‘strongest condemnation’: PM Shehbaz

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Credit Suisse shares slump over 61% in premarket trading after UBS deal

Gold bounces to 1-year high as banking sector concerns return to fore

Pakistan revise schedule for New Zealand series

CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Read more stories