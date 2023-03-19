AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico’s popular president reaches out to his base

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2023 10:08am
Follow us

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s popular president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador rallied more than 100,000 supporters Saturday in Mexico City, attacking the country’s right, its “oligarchs” and the United States, just over a year before elections to choose his successor.

The rally marked the 85th anniversary of the nationalization of the oil industry, a key event in Mexican history.

Denouncing US Republican lawmakers’ push to send the US military to battle Mexican drug cartels, Lopez Obrador told the crowd: “Cooperation yes, submission, no!”

“Mexico is an independent and free country and not a colony or a protectorate of the United States,” he told his supporters, who gathered in the city’s famous Zocalo main square.

Lopez Obrador also accused the opposition conservative PAN party of being born out of “criticizing the oil expropriation” that led to the industry’s nationalization.

“Whatever they do, the oligarchs will not return to power,” he said, defending his administration’s accomplishments such as a rise in average salary and strengthening of the peso.

Despite approval ratings above 60 percent, the president must leave power at the end of a single six-year mandate, as provided by the constitution.

Buoyed by his popularity, his Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) is widely favored to stay in power.

10 people killed in central Mexico bar shooting

Still unclear is who will stand for Morena in 2024. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard are the favorites.

Lopez Obrador said he was “convinced” that the party’s nominee would “apply the same policies in favor of the people and in favor of the nation.”

Saturday’s rally comes three weeks after an opposition demonstration against his electoral reform approved by Congress.

The reform threatens the National Electoral Institute (INE), which organizes elections, opposition and some civil society leaders say. They have announced appeals to the Supreme Court.

The United States voiced concern about the impact of the reform on the independence of powers in Mexico. Lopez Obrador has slammed the remarks as meddling.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador United States Mexico US Republican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard National Electoral Institute

Comments

1000 characters

Mexico’s popular president reaches out to his base

Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

Cotton: huge output shortfall projected

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

China's Xi plays peacemaker on Russia visit

19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Read more stories