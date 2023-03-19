Lahore Qalandars bag HBL-PSL-8 title

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars emerged winner of the HBL-PSL-8 after defeating Multan Sultans by just one run in a nail biting final at Gadaffi Stadium on Saturday night.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars set a target of 201 runs for Multan Sultans who failed to achieve the target and lost by one run.

Lahore Qalandars were well set for victory before the 19th over bowled by Haris Rauf put Multan Sultans back into the game as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker Abbas Afridi went berserk to take Sultans close to victory.

Lahore Qalandars pacer Zaman Khan once again held his nerves to defend 13 runs in the last over to give his team a one-run win.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi played a captain’s inning by hitting 44 runs only in 15 balls.

When he came to bat, Lahore Qalandars’ position was very bleak but his aggressive innings with five sixes took the team to set a target of 201 runs with the help of Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, and Mirza Baig who made 65, 39 and 30, runs, respectively.

Multan Sultan’s Usama Mir snared three wickets after giving 24 runs in four overs.

Earlier, defending champion Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan Sultan.

