AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lahore Qalandars bag HBL-PSL-8 title

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars emerged winner of the HBL-PSL-8 after defeating Multan Sultans by just one run in a nail biting final at Gadaffi Stadium on Saturday night.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars set a target of 201 runs for Multan Sultans who failed to achieve the target and lost by one run.

Lahore Qalandars were well set for victory before the 19th over bowled by Haris Rauf put Multan Sultans back into the game as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker Abbas Afridi went berserk to take Sultans close to victory.

Lahore Qalandars pacer Zaman Khan once again held his nerves to defend 13 runs in the last over to give his team a one-run win.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi played a captain’s inning by hitting 44 runs only in 15 balls.

When he came to bat, Lahore Qalandars’ position was very bleak but his aggressive innings with five sixes took the team to set a target of 201 runs with the help of Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, and Mirza Baig who made 65, 39 and 30, runs, respectively.

Multan Sultan’s Usama Mir snared three wickets after giving 24 runs in four overs.

Earlier, defending champion Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan Sultan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

HBL Lahore Qalandars PSL 8

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore Qalandars bag HBL-PSL-8 title

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories