AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police urged to take ICCI on board regarding security situation

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, the president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has said a secure and peaceful environment is the key requirement to promote business and investment activities and stressed that Islamabad police should take ICCI on board regarding the security situation in the federal capital in order to boost business activities.

He said this while talking to Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Rural Islamabad, during his visit to ICCI.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the rural areas in Islamabad need further improvement in the security situation and stressed that the police should work in close liaison with the trade associations of rural areas to provide a more secure environment to the traders’ community. He said that police should register data of all security guards deployed in the markets of rural areas and verify their credentials to make sure that clean record holders are employed as security guards in rural areas. He said that the police should hold open Katcheries so that the citizens could highlight their issues for redress. He further said that police should devise a strategy to deal with the issues being faced by the citizens due to anti-social elements.

Speaking at the occasion, Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Rural said that the business community is playing a key role in the economic development of the country and providing them a secure environment is the high priority of police. He assured that he would work with ICCI and concerned market associations to further improve security arrangements in the rural areas. He said that police would collect data of security guards posted in housing societies of rural areas to verify their credentials. He said that police would also start the process of registering Afghan nationals in Islamabad and monitor their movements in order to ensure that they aren't involved in any criminal activities. He said that open katcheries would also be started soon as they were suspended due to the security situation.

Ch. Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Shabbir, Ameer Hamza, Khalid Chaudhry, Saifur Rehman, Malik Mohsin Khalid and others also highlighted various issues that needed the close attention of SP Rural for redressal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

police ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Hassan Jahangir Wattoo

Comments

1000 characters

Police urged to take ICCI on board regarding security situation

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories