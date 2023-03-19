Aitzaz assails police operation in Zaman Park

LAHORE: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has condemned police operation in Zaman Park, alleged torture of political workers, and violation of the privacy of residence of Imran Khan.

He was speaking to media outside his residence situated in the neighbourhood of Imran Khan. He also urged the political community to condemn the police action, saying that violation of political rights by the police was not a healthy sign for democracy.

He mentioned a South African poet, saying that the poet had written in one of his poems that he remained silent on the arrests of a Jew, a communist, and a teacher trade union leader, because he was none of them but then no one turned out when police came to arrest him.

Aitzaz said the police force had also destroyed main entry of his residence while raiding Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan. It may be noted that back walls of Imran and Aitzaz’s residences are the same.

He said police also used tear gas that led to an unbearable environment in his residence as well where his family faced suffocation.

Interestingly, a section of media had reported a day earlier that two sisters of Barrister Aitzaz had approached the administration with a complaint against party songs under the prohibition of use of Loudspeaker Act.

Aitzaz said the government would not be able to eliminate Imran Khan from politics through atrocious acts, mentioning the deaths of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Imran could only be eliminated if he disappears at his own, he said.

He also termed Toshakhana case against Imran Khan as ridiculous, saying that it has become a farce after details of other political leaders are made public on the direction of the court.

Aitzaz also urged the media to play its role in the protection of political rights of PTI workers.

