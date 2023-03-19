AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aitzaz assails police operation in Zaman Park

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

LAHORE: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has condemned police operation in Zaman Park, alleged torture of political workers, and violation of the privacy of residence of Imran Khan.

He was speaking to media outside his residence situated in the neighbourhood of Imran Khan. He also urged the political community to condemn the police action, saying that violation of political rights by the police was not a healthy sign for democracy.

He mentioned a South African poet, saying that the poet had written in one of his poems that he remained silent on the arrests of a Jew, a communist, and a teacher trade union leader, because he was none of them but then no one turned out when police came to arrest him.

Aitzaz said the police force had also destroyed main entry of his residence while raiding Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan. It may be noted that back walls of Imran and Aitzaz’s residences are the same.

He said police also used tear gas that led to an unbearable environment in his residence as well where his family faced suffocation.

Interestingly, a section of media had reported a day earlier that two sisters of Barrister Aitzaz had approached the administration with a complaint against party songs under the prohibition of use of Loudspeaker Act.

Aitzaz said the government would not be able to eliminate Imran Khan from politics through atrocious acts, mentioning the deaths of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Imran could only be eliminated if he disappears at his own, he said.

He also termed Toshakhana case against Imran Khan as ridiculous, saying that it has become a farce after details of other political leaders are made public on the direction of the court.

Aitzaz also urged the media to play its role in the protection of political rights of PTI workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

police Imran Khan Aitzaz Ahsan Zaman Park

Comments

1000 characters

Aitzaz assails police operation in Zaman Park

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories