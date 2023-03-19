AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
PM lauds services of umpire Aleem Dar

APP Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket and said Pakistan is proud of him.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said Pakistan thanked umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket, as he stepped down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

“His flawless umpiring across all formats of the game has won praise across the cricketing world. Pakistan is proud of him!” he added in a tweet.

The record-holding 54-year-old Dar officiated in 435 men’s Tests, ODISs and T20s including during four world cup finals.

