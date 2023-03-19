AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sherpao urges govt to provide relief to the poor during Ramazan

Amjad Ali Shah Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday urged the government to take proactive steps to provide relief to the have-nots during Ramazan by bringing down the prices of food items of daily use.

While addressing a gathering at Hayatabad here, he noted that skyrocketing inflation had made life miserable for the people, who were unable to feed their children. He said the price hike had dented the purchasing power of the people.

Former nazim Haji Masood Khattak announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

The QWP leader said the federal government should implement the austerity measures in letter and spirit and reduce the size of the federal cabinet.

He said the state institutions and the bureaucracy should give up their perks and privileges to lessen the burden on the national exchequer at a time when the country was facing financial crunch.

Aftab Sherpao said the government should complete the ongoing digital census at the earliest so that actual figures could be obtained.

Aftab Sherpao said it was the responsibility of the government to take steps to ensure a peaceful environment for holding the elections.

He also expressed concern over the prevailing uncertainty in the merged districts, saying that the ex-Fata did not receive the promised funds due to which discontent was growing among the local population.

He asked the government to pay heed to the plight of the merged districts and release the funds so that uplift activities could take place there.

About the looming flour crisis, Aftab Sherpao said it was ironic that Pakistan, despite being an agricultural country, was facing a shortage of flour and sugar.

However, he said the flour crisis was linked to mismanagement, black marketing and hoarding. He urged the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure transparency in the distribution of the flour and other commodities to give relief to the people.

The QWP leader criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan for creating hurdles to avoid facing the courts. “Imran Khan used to talk about the rule of law, but his conduct has proven he did not practice what he preached,” he said.

About Imran Khan’s willingness for talks, he said how the government could trust the PTI leader as he (Imran Khan) used to say he would not talk with “thieves”. He remarked that talks could be held in an environment of trust and mutual respect so the onus is on Imran Khan to do so.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Imran Khan commodities prices of food items Ramazan Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao QWP

Comments

1000 characters

Sherpao urges govt to provide relief to the poor during Ramazan

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories