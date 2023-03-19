IoBM holds launching ceremony for book of Ambassador Baluch

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) held a book launching ceremony for “Duty to the Pen-Reflections on International and National Issues” by Ambassador G. R. Baluch on Saturday.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed was the Chief Guest. Also present was H.E Cemal Sangu, Counsel General of Turkiye in Karachi.

Former CJP, Justice Gulzar Ahmed credited Ambassador G. R. Baluch for writing these articles and producing them as a book. Justice Gulzar called for the revival of economic and foreign policies of Pakistan. “We cannot become a reckoning state. We need to attach to our values that are reflected in our policies,” he added. “We need to develop Pakistan so we can be heard in the international arena and to be counted among the community of nations.”

During his address, President IoBM, Talib Karim said that practitioners are the best teachers. He urged for the youth to become readers so they may become leaders of tomorrow. He added that this is the third book published by IoBM’s faculty member.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor IoBM, Bashir Janmohammad said that “Ambassador Baluch’s book highlights various issues affecting Pakistan.” He added that to become a prosperous nation we should promote good governance and curb corruption.

H.E Cemal Sangu congratulated Ambassador Baluch. He viewed the book as an asset that will present insights among the readers.

Earlier, when unveiling the book, Ambassador Baluch reflected on the title. “I believe that the pen is the mightiest tool we use to share the truth.” He was hopeful that the articles in the book can be used as a case study. The students studying international relations and those preparing for CSS can benefit from the political and military conflicts shared in the book.

Ambassador Syed Hassan Habib, Senior Fellow, IoBM highlighted that the book reflects Ambassador Baluch’s hard work and his analysis of the issues explore a plethora of geopolitical issues. “His range of subjects is brilliant,” he added.

Dr. Muhammad Arif, Director Research IoBM said that the book presents an analytical assessment of various international and national political issues. He added that he will encourage the scholars to use the book for further research.

Dr. Sarwat Nauman, HoD, Education Department appreciated the innovative article about reimagining the HEC. The book comprises Ambassador Baluch’s extensively researched-based articles. They cover geopolitical regions including Afghanistan, India, China, the USA, Russia, and the Middle East. Global Politics and Pakistan’s National Issues are also discussed. The book reflects Ambassador Baluch’s insight and acumen as a diplomat with over three decades in the Foreign Service of Pakistan. He was Pakistan’s Ambassador to Vietnam. He is currently associated with IoBM’s Global and Regional Studies Center.