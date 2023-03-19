KCCI members advised to renew membership by 31st

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, in a statement issued, advised all members to renew their KCCI membership by March 31, 2023 in order to avoid any inconvenience.

He said that the process of membership renewal is currently underway at the Karachi Chamber for the year 2023-24 and as per Trade Organizations Act 2013 the last date for renewal of membership is 31st March 2023.

President KCCI also mentioned that the Chamber has already intimated its members through letter, email and SMS service that the membership of Karachi Chamber shall expire on 31-03-2023 thus all members must get their membership renewed on or before 31-03-2023 by submitting prescribed membership fee along with proof of filing of last income tax and sales tax returns, if applicable.

He cautioned that in case an existing member could not get the membership renewed on or before 31st March 2023, his/her membership shall cease automatically and to become KCCI member again, they will have to go through the entire re-admission process.

It is pertinent that as KCCI has provided various options for submission of membership renewal fees hence, members can submit their fee either via online banking or by submitting bank challan at any branch of Meezan Bank Limited or Faysal Bank Limited or through Upaisa App, or in shape of pay order to be submitted at KCCI while the payment receipt along with income tax returns must be sent to KCCI. If any member has not received payment challan, the membership department can be contacted during office hours for assistance.

Moreover, KCCI is also speedily issuing Membership cards and certificates to its members which are needed for various purposes.

