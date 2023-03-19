ILMA varsity, Noman Group and FIA sign MoU

KARACHI: ILMA University, Noman Group of Companies & Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inked MoU at a ceremony held at the university’s main campus in Karachi.

The MoU was signed by the Director FIA, Shakeel Durrani, and the VC of ILMA University, Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, in the presence of Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani (TI), Farrukh Chawla, CEO of Alkaram Towel Industries (Pvt) Ltd, ADG South FIA Abdul Salam Sheikh, Director Quality Assurance & Liaison, Fawwad Mahmood Butt, Deputy Director Quality Assurance & Liaison Ms Sajida Qureshi, and faculty members.

