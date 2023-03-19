IK bent upon creating chaos, destroying economy: minister

LAHORE: Holding the PTI Chairman responsible for soaring inflation, bad economic situation, unemployment of the youth and other problems faced by the country and the people, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyam Aurangzeb said on Saturday now when the economy is on right track, he (Imran) is bent upon to destroy it once again by fomenting political unrest and chaos.

While addressing a news conference, here today, she alleged the PTI chief is a liar who is playing with national interest. “He (Imran) is not afraid of breaking the law; he brainwashed the youth and then incited them to attack state institutions and create anarchy,” she said, adding: “Despite that, he was granted relief and exemption by the court. Imran Khan persistently misses court hearings; but still courts grant him relief. It was court’s order to arrest Imran Khan and produce him before it; government’s involvement in this matter was nowhere.”

She maintained that police had no weapons and were attacked with petrol bombs, sticks and stones by PTI fanatics.

Nowhere in the world, according to her, does a criminal show up in court with a convoy, she said adding that he (Imran) is using women and children as shield to avoid arrest.

She reminded that during the PTI’s tenure, journalists were detained, kidnapped and Imran Khan earned the reputation of a “predator of journalists” internationally. The political opponents faced worst atrocities. He (Imran) put opposition leaders behind the bars in sham cases, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that protecting the writ of the government is not the responsibility of the government only rather it rests with all pillars of the state.

She said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended hundreds of court proceedings to face cases and spent a long period of time in jail as well. She said parties which are popular do not need support of banned outfits for their leader’s protection.

She said the current government believes in serving the public and we will fulfill all promises made with people.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet said:”bundle package of bails” given to PTI Chairman was a message that he was above the Constitution and law”.

Without naming Imran Khan and PTI, she said those terrorists who attacked police, the judicial system and the state “got a bundle package of bail”.

The minister said it was a message for those who were attacked and got injured in the line of duty that “the foreign agent, Toshakhana watch thief” was above the Constitution, law and justice system.

She said that followers of “terrorist Imran” had not thrown petrol bombs on police and rangers but on court orders also.

