Mar 19, 2023
Zafar Mahmood made LCCI acting president

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
LAHORE: The LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry will perform as the Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the absence of LCCI President Kashif Anwar who is out of country for a business visit from March 18 to 21.

Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry is also President of Pakistan Africa Business Associations (PABA), a body that is actively exploring the African market for the benefit of Pakistan’s business community. He has a tremendous desire to take export up to 100 billion dollars especially in the African continent, and he is working hard to achieve this goal.

He is a pioneer in establishing bilateral economic links with African countries and is always seeking to develop these relationships. In this regard, he has been conducting “Africa Shows” in Lahore for many years with great success.

He is a regular traveller who has visited more than 100 countries, headed many business delegations.

He is a great leader with high aims and ambitions. His extraordinary ideas will lead you through the 21st Century. His motivational speeches and remarkable work experience can be a guidance key for the upcoming young generation.

