AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat drifts lower

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell for a second day on Friday as participants expected a wartime export corridor from Ukraine to hold beyond a Saturday deadline, maintaining flows of Black Sea grain.

Egypt’s purchase of 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat on Thursday reinforced belief that the Black Sea shipping corridor would be extended, while a rise in the euro against the dollar further dampened export sentiment in western Europe.

May milling wheat, the most active wheat position on Paris-based Euronext, settled down 1.1% at 265.50 euros ($283.34) a tonne. Over the week, it was up 1.4% after recovering from a one-year low last Friday.

Paris wheat had rebounded earlier in the week, with dealers citing short-covering in response to turmoil in the banking sector as well as doubts over Black Sea corridor negotiations. But despite a lack of agreement between Moscow and Kyiv over how long the deal should be renewed for, traders still anticipated an extension beyond Saturday’s current expiry date.

“The talks on extending the shipping agreement were really going to the last minute deadline today but the market was seemingly untroubled by the lack of news about a final agreement,” one German trader said.

“Overall the Russians were saying a 60 day extension and the others 120 days, so it seems to be a question of not if but how long the deal will be prolonged.”

Egypt’s purchase of Ukrainian wheat, along with large offers of Russian wheat in Thursday’s tender, underscored how Black Sea exports are continuing in the midst of Moscow’s year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly all French winter wheat and barley crops remained in good condition last week, farm office FranceAgriMer said, suggesting recent showers have eased dryness that developed during an unprecedented dry spell in February.

Rapeseed on Euronext extended losses to a new two-year low as weakness in related vegetable oil and crude oil markets added to pressure from ample rapeseed supply in Europe.

May rapeseed settled down 1.1% at 467.25 euros a tonne, after earlier touching a lowest front-month price since February 2021 at 463.75 euros.

Wheat Paris wheat Black Sea exports Black Sea grain

Comments

1000 characters

Paris wheat drifts lower

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories