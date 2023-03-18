AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two killed, eight wounded in eastern Ukraine: mayor

AFP Published March 18, 2023
Follow us

KRAMATORSK: Russian strikes killed two people and wounded eight in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday, the mayor said, accusing Moscow of having used cluster bombs in the attack.

"Russia continues to spread terror," Oleksandr Goncharenko said in a Facebook post. "Consequences of Kramatorsk bombardment with cluster bombs: two people were killed and eight were wounded, three of them seriously."

AFP journalists on the ground heard around 10 explosions go off nearly simultaneously just before 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) and saw smoke above a park in the southern part of the city.

A woman died at the scene from her wounds, they saw.

Important to ensure quick munition supplies for Ukraine: Scholz

Soon after, another round of explosions was heard in a neighbourhood two kilometres (one mile) away. A woman taxi driver was seriously wounded, according to AFP journalists.

"She came to see me briefly. I told her good-bye, closed the door and a few seconds later, I heard the explosions," said Lena, 46. "I was lucky to be inside with my daughter when all this happened."

A UN treaty backed by most Western countries bans the use and transfer of cluster bombs, which spread dozens of tiny explosives, often posing a threat long after a conflict ends.

Russia and Ukraine have not signed the treaty and the United Nations has voiced alarm over Moscow's alleged use of cluster munitions in populated areas since it invaded Ukraine last year.

The strikes marked the second time Kramatorsk was targeted in a week. On Tuesday, one person died and three people were wounded as a result of a strike on residential buildings.

Kramatorsk is located in the eastern industrial region of Donetsk, parts of which, including its largest city, have been controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.

In April 2022, a missile strike killed some 60 people at the Kramatorsk train station, in one of the deadliest attacks targeting civilians of the invasion.

Moscow has been seeking to capture the entire region after declaring it part of Russia last year.

UN Russia Ukraine Oleksandr Goncharenko

Comments

1000 characters

Two killed, eight wounded in eastern Ukraine: mayor

Punjab police says it found weapons, petrol bombs from Imran Khan’s house

Committee to lead party if I’m arrested: Imran Khan

Three terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

PEMRA prohibits live/recorded coverage of ‘rally, public gathering, procession’ for Mar 18

Imran destroying Pakistan's peace to avoid indictment in one case: Attaullah Tarar

Further hike in policy rate on the cards as inflation runs deep in Pakistan

India’s economic, banking systems are strong: Modi

Turkey’s Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

Funding shortfall forces food ration cuts for millions of hungry Afghans

Beijing may allow foreign financial firms to list in China

Read more stories