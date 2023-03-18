AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
South Korea moves to ‘normalise’ military pact with Japan

AFP Published 18 Mar, 2023 10:57am
SEOUL: South Korea will fully implement a key military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a defence ministry official told AFP on Saturday, as the two countries move to thaw long-frozen relations and renew diplomacy to counter Pyongyang.

At a fence-mending summit on Thursday, the neighbours agreed to turn the page on a bitter dispute over Japan’s use of war-time forced labour.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been keen to end the spat and present a united front against the nuclear-armed North, had flown to Japan to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the first such summit in 12 years.

According to a pool report, Yoon told Kishida he wanted a “complete normalisation” of a 2016 military agreement called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which enables the two US allies to share military secrets, particularly over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile capacity.

Following the summit, South Korea’s foreign ministry was asked “to proceed with the needed measures to normalise the agreement,” said a defence ministry official, who declined to be named.

The foreign ministry is expected to send a formal letter to its Japanese counterpart soon, the official added.

Seoul had threatened to scrap GSOMIA in 2019 as relations with Tokyo soured over trade disputes and a historical row stemming from Japan’s 35-year colonial rule over the peninsula.

In response, an alarmed United States said that calling off the pact would only benefit North Korea and China.

Hours before it was set to expire, South Korea agreed to extend GSOMIA “conditionally”, but warned it could be “terminated” at any moment.

Confronted with Pyongyang’s growing aggression and flurry of missile tests, the neighbours have increasingly sought to bury the hatchet.

The increasing security challenge was thrown into sharp relief just before Yoon’s arrival in Tokyo on Thursday as North Korea test-fired what it said was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Last year, Pyongyang declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power, and recently leader Kim Jong Un called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production.

south korea Japan military pact South Korea Japan relation

