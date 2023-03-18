French delegation visits NIMA head office

ISLAMABAD: A 4-member French delegation led by Col Philippe Deponcelle, visited NIMA Head Office Islamabad on 17 March, 2023.

The delegation comprised of Col Nicolas Dean of COSA, DA France in Islamabad, Col Jérôme Mancel (incoming DA France) and Guillaume Gandelin, desk officer French MoD.

The delegation called on Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmed Saeed HI (M) DG NIMA in his office. Issues of bilateral cooperation between NIMA, French embassy and French think tanks came under discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023