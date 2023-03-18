Arshad Sharif murder case: CJP hints at forming judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial regretted at no progress in journalist Arshad Sharif’s case and hinted at the formation of a judicial commission regarding the matter.

A five-judge special bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, on Friday, heard the suo motu notice of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

During the proceeding, the chief justice said if the bench found there is no progress in the JIT’s probe, then they could form a judicial commission, wherein, everyone would be summoned to record their statements.

Justice Bandial further said there should be clarity in the matter, adding that there are allegations against those who protected Arshad and supported him financially from abroad. He furthered that there is polarisation in society and transparency is needed in order to bring peace and harmony.

Former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who has been engaged as counsel by Arshad’s mother appeared before the court and objected to the supervision of the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) by the court. He said the bench should have directed Arshad’s mother to approach Justice of Peace for the registration of FIR.

However, the CJP said they have taken suo moto after five months, adding the mother of Arshad Sharif and also Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested the Court to take suo moto on this matter. He further said the SJIT received funds after the court’s intervention.

Justice Mazahar did not endorse Siddiqui’s objection, saying that according to the law, the Supreme Court could supervise the investigation. He added the apex court is neither implicating nor protecting anyone.

Justice Ijaz said the suo moto was taken to remove the apprehension of the journalist community. The suo moto was not taken to punish anyone, adding the Supreme Court is not interfering in the affairs of the SJIT.

Additional Attorney General Chaudhary Amir Rehman stated that there has been no response from the UAE authorities and that they are awaiting a response on Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from Kenyan authorities.

The chief justice questioned does it mean that the Kenyan authorities would not cooperate with the SJIT if there will be no MLA between Pakistan and Kenya. The AAG said that they have written a letter to the Kenyan government for the MLA.

The case was adjourned for three weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023