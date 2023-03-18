LG polls for remaining UCs in Sindh on April 18

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the schedule of local government elections for the remaining 93 union councils in Sindh.

According to a notification issued by ECP, the elections will be held on April 18 in 93 union councils across Sindh, while the candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers for the LG polls till March 22.

The ECP said that electoral symbols would be allotted on April 7.

Earlier on March 8, the Jamaat-e-Islami had moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the delay in holding local government elections in Karachi for the 11 remaining union committees.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman’s petition said that despite a lapse of 50 days, the provincial government had not held polls for the offices of chairman and vice chairman in the UCs where LG elections had been postponed due to the candidates’ deaths. Rehman’s counsel Usman Farooq said the JI leader had also approached the election commissioner to request that the LG polls schedule be announced, but no such announcement had been made.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023