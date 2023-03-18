AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023
Pakistan

CM pays surprise visit to Kot Lakhpat prison

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, here on Friday where he reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

The CM remained there for about two hours and also listened to the problems of male and female prisoners.

He inspected the barracks of jail inmates and inquired about the behaviour of the jail staff with the prisoners.

The CM also inspected the prison kitchen and checked the quality of food served to the prisoners.

