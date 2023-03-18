AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Karachi: JI calls off protest sit-ins

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called off protest sit-ins at 10 major arteries in the mega city at 11th hour as the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for the local government elections in the remaining 11 union councils in the city, here on Friday.

The JI was going to hold the sit-ins, demanding schedule for the polls in the remaining UCs, on Friday evening, whereas the ECP announced to fulfill the demand hours before the schedule time for the sit-ins.

Subsequently, the JI Karachi chief held a press conference to call off the demonstrations. Earlier, the elections in the 11 UCs were halted because of demise of various candidates.

However, the ECP showed reluctance to hold polls in these UCs even after more than two months since the local government elections were held across Karachi. Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman held the presser on Friday evening, here at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters and welcomed the decision made by the ECP. On the occasion, he announced that the JI will be contesting in all the 11 UCs with full force.

He directed the party workers to mobilize all the party sympathizers and Karachiites as the local government polls in the remaining union councils will decide the future course of action for Karachi.

