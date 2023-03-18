AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Pakistan

PTI’s plea accepted by govt

Fazal Sher Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s request of shifting of the court hearing in Toshakhana case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and transferred the court from F-8 district courts to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

According to a notification issued by the district administration in exercise of powers vested under section 9 (2) of CrPC, the Law and Justice Division's notification No F.17(2)/80-Pub, dated 31.12.1980, issued in pursuance of Article 2 of Islamabad Capital Territory (Administration) Order, 1980 (P.O. No.18 of 1980) and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, being provincial government, as a one-time dispensation, is pleased to declare Court No 1, FJC G-11/4, Islamabad, venue for hearing of case "District Election Commissioner Vs Imran Khan Niazi" today (Saturday), instead of F-8 Court Complex, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed Section 144 in the city.

According to the official statement of the district administration, there is a ban on carrying of weapons for personnel of private security companies and ordinary citizens.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued special traffic plan for the appearance of former premier before the court.

