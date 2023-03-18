AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
People in Punjab, KP to be given free flour in Ramazan: PM

APP Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said needy persons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be given the gift of free flour in the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Speaking at a meeting held here to review arrangements for the provision of flour to needy persons, he said for the first time in the history of the country, a package had been prepared for the provision of free flour to poor people in the month of Ramazan.

He said no negligence would be tolerated regarding the quality of flour to be provided to the citizens.

The prime minister said the government was making all efforts to provide relief to the poor and middle class.

It was told that in Punjab, 15.8 million households would be provided free flour during Ramazan while free flour would also be provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The needy persons can know about their eligibility for a gift of flour by sending their identity card number on SMS 8171 assigned by Benazir Income Support Programme. It was further told that flour would be available on less rates in 50 Sasta Bazaars in Balochistan.

Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation attended the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif BISP Ramazan ul Mubarak PM Shehbaz Sharif Syed Mohsin Naqvi

