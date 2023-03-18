Governor lauds role of charities in helping the poor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that bonafide charities and non-profits have come to the rescue of the destitute people in the country suffering from unprecedented inflation after state and successive governments failed to ensure their welfare.

Speaking at a seminar on “Entrepreneurship: much needed for the national economy”, organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), he acknowledged that the state had failed in providing employment and fulfilling the fundamental needs of underprivileged families. He said; however, charitable organizations had emerged as the last hope for the people living below the poverty line.

He said that underprivileged families had to face unbearable economic conditions due to massive inflation.

He appealed to the c philanthropists and affluent people to generously donate to the sincere and committed charities in the country to help them serve the downtrodden communities. “Every resourceful person in society has to come forward and play its due role in the present dire situation to lessen the sufferings of the deprived families.”

He appreciated the various initiatives started by the commercial and industrial entities under the concept of corporate social responsibility for the uplift of the deprived communities.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had the complete resolve to make clean and green all open spaces in the megacity to play its due part in countering the adverse affects of climate change.

He said that extensive tree plantation should be carried out in the urban areas to avoid such deadly disasters in the future.

Sindh Energy Secretary Abu Bakar Madani said the government’s successful initiative to extract vast reserves of coal in Thar and consume it for electricity generation had gone a long way in the economic uplift of the underprivileged communities in Tharparkar.

Chief Operating Officer of Saylani Welfare International Trust Muhammad Ghazal told the audience about the continuous drive of his non-profit since 2013 to impart Information Technology-related skills to thousands of students from needy families for ensuring their economic turnaround.

Syed Azfar Hussain, Project Director of the National Incubation Centre in Hyderabad, NFEH President Naeem and others also spoke.

