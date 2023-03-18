AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor lauds role of charities in helping the poor

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that bonafide charities and non-profits have come to the rescue of the destitute people in the country suffering from unprecedented inflation after state and successive governments failed to ensure their welfare.

Speaking at a seminar on “Entrepreneurship: much needed for the national economy”, organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), he acknowledged that the state had failed in providing employment and fulfilling the fundamental needs of underprivileged families. He said; however, charitable organizations had emerged as the last hope for the people living below the poverty line.

He said that underprivileged families had to face unbearable economic conditions due to massive inflation.

He appealed to the c philanthropists and affluent people to generously donate to the sincere and committed charities in the country to help them serve the downtrodden communities. “Every resourceful person in society has to come forward and play its due role in the present dire situation to lessen the sufferings of the deprived families.”

He appreciated the various initiatives started by the commercial and industrial entities under the concept of corporate social responsibility for the uplift of the deprived communities.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had the complete resolve to make clean and green all open spaces in the megacity to play its due part in countering the adverse affects of climate change.

He said that extensive tree plantation should be carried out in the urban areas to avoid such deadly disasters in the future.

Sindh Energy Secretary Abu Bakar Madani said the government’s successful initiative to extract vast reserves of coal in Thar and consume it for electricity generation had gone a long way in the economic uplift of the underprivileged communities in Tharparkar.

Chief Operating Officer of Saylani Welfare International Trust Muhammad Ghazal told the audience about the continuous drive of his non-profit since 2013 to impart Information Technology-related skills to thousands of students from needy families for ensuring their economic turnaround.

Syed Azfar Hussain, Project Director of the National Incubation Centre in Hyderabad, NFEH President Naeem and others also spoke.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

charities NFEH Kamran Khan Tessori Dr Syed Saifur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Governor lauds role of charities in helping the poor

Projects worth billions of dollars: AIIB voices concern over undue delay

B2B bartering with China to boost exports: minister

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Public entities warned of stern action: Beneficial owners must be declared in contract documents: PPRA

20 years after US Iraq invasion, Senate acts to end war authorisation

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO

Read more stories