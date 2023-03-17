Fawad asks government for “date and venue” for meeting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government to assign a date and venue for a meeting of all political parties.

The meeting is expected to resolve the ongoing political and economic crises in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Fawad said that Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar makes statements on daily basis to sit together and resolve the issues.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also asked for talks,” he said. “Take this action further than statements as well and give a date and venue for the [political] parties to meet. Imran Khan has already favoured dialogues.”

Separately, Fawad again reiterated his request to government “for assigning date and venue” while addressing media outside Lahore High Court.

On Thursday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said he was “ready to talk to anyone” for Pakistan’s betterment and protect the country’s interests. “I am ready to take every step in this direction,” he said in a Twitter post.

He warned that he was prepared to give any sacrifice for the protection of Pakistan’s “interests and democracy.”

In February 2023, the government decided to call an All Parties Conference following a blast at a mosque in Peshawar in January. However, the conference was cancelled.