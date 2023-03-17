Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargo for April delivery

DHAKA/SINGAPORE: Bangladesh’s state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) has issued a tender seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery between April 22 and April 23, said two industry sources on Friday.

The tender will close on March 20.

The shipment sought via this tender will be Bangladesh’s fifth spot cargo this year.

The country had halted purchases of LNG in July 2022 after prices soared.

Earlier in March, RPGCL had issued a buy tender for one LNG cargo to be delivered between April 6 and April 7.

It was awarded to TotalEnergies at $14.66/mmBtu, said an official from RPGCL. TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.