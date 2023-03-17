Japan govt, BOJ officials to discuss markets after SVB collapse

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF), Financial Services Agency and Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday their officials will meet at 4:45 p.m. (0745 GMT) on Friday to discuss financial market developments.

Global financial markets, including Japan’s, went on a rollercoaster ride this week as fears of a possible US banking crisis gripped investors, but asset prices showed some signs of steadying on Friday after a series of banking sector lifelines bolstered confidence.

Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda, who will attend from the MOF, will speak to reporters after the meeting, the agencies said in a statement.

The three financial authorities of Japan last held a meeting in September when the yen was sharply weakening.