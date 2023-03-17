AVN 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.88%)
BAFL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
GGL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
OGDC 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.6%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,049 Decreased By -105.5 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,467 Decreased By -226.8 (-0.54%)
KSE30 15,433 Decreased By -85.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine central bank revises 2023 current account projection

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023 11:52am
Follow us

MANILA: The Philippine central bank said on Friday it expects a current account deficit of $17.1 billion for 2023, equivalent to 4% of gross domestic product, taking into account subdued global and domestic economic activity.

The figure is narrower than its previous projection of a $19.9 billion deficit, or 4.7% of GDP.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) also revised its projection for the 2023 balance of payments deficit to $1.6 billion, or 0.4% of GDP, from $5.4 billion, or 1.3% of GDP.

Philippines central bank governor sees 50 bps rate hike if inflation tops 9%

For 2024, the BSP projected a current account deficit of $16.8 billion, or 3.4% of GDP, while the BOP is seen at a deficit of $0.5 billion, or 0.1% of GDP.

Remittances are seen to grow by 3% this year and next. Gross international reserves are projected to pick up to $100 billion this year, from a previous forecast of $93 billion, and to $102 billion at end-2024.

Philippine central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Philippine central bank revises 2023 current account projection

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Friendly delay ‘last hurdle’ to IMF bailout

Toshakhana case arrest warrant: Imran Khan challenges Islamabad court’s verdict in IHC

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

Read more stories