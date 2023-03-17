Vietnam envoy, caretaker CM of Punjab discuss trade ties

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Nguyen Tien Phong has expressed optimism that trade and bilateral ties between Pakistan and Vietnam would be expanded in times to come.

“Conducive business environment will be provided to market the Pakistani products in Vietnamese markets,” he said during a meeting with the Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, here on Thursday.

He also said that he is deeply grateful for Pakistan’s support to Vietnam at international forums. He hoped that trade relations between the two countries will be enhanced further.

The interim CM maintained that vast opportunities exist for both Pakistan and Vietnam to enhance collaboration in diverse fields including textile, Information Technology, health, tourism and education. Lauding the economic policies of Vietnam, he expressed desire to learn from the expertise of Vietnam for promotion of tourism in the country.

