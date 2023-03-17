AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Militants from KP hiding at Imran’s residence, claims minister

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has said that police force showed restraint to avoid loss of lives during the operation to arrest PTI Chief Imran Khan at Zaman Park.

While talking to reporters along with Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir on Thursday, he said the law will take its course over the issue of Imran Khan’s case. “We will argue in the Lahore High Court on Friday (today) to allow police to fulfil their duty to executing the warrant,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir claimed that 12 police official of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) were sent back to their province. He said the close companion of Sufi Muhmaad is also present at Zaman Park. The former chief minister of KPK has hired the services of this militant against Punjab police, he maintained Punjab Minister Amir Mir said the order to arrest Imran Khan will be implemented in a few hours once the LHC gives them go ahead.

He claimed that militants from KP were also hiding at Imran Khan’s residence and took part in attacks on police force including one militant who completed eight years imprisonment. IGP claimed that PTI’s workers were trying to turn Zaman Park into a no-go area but the police don’t want a clash due to PLS matches.

Dr Usman Anwer further told reporters that more than 60 police officers were injured due to PTI workers’ attacks and petrol bombs. Some of them were severely injured and they were still in hospital under medical treatment. Vehicles of Rangers and police were also set ablaze, he added.

He said all police officials were without weapons when they conducted a raid to arrest Imran Khan at his residence. The police chief also said that people involved in the killing of PTI political worker Ali Bilal, aka Zille Shah, had also confessed of being guilty before the court.

When asked, the IGP denied that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police and Punjab police clashed outside Zaman Park as claimed by the federal government a day earlier. It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had alleged that the GB police personnel were being pitted against the Punjab police as the latter attempted to arrest PTI Chief Imran Khan from his residence in Lahore.

The Punjab IGP said that no clash or confrontation occurred with GB police anywhere in Zaman Park, adding that the GB policemen had not pointed their guns at Lahore police personnel.

The IGP said the GB police had come to Lahore on the orders of Chief Minister GB. In response to another question regarding arrest warrant of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah, he said, “we will talk about this on another occasion.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP police LHC arrest PTI Imran Khan Punjab police Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar Zaman Park Amir Mir

Comments

1000 characters

Militants from KP hiding at Imran’s residence, claims minister

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

Financial obligations: Chinese firm urges CPPA-G to allocate maximum funds

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

SBP properties: SC bars Manora, Hyderabad Cantt boards from taking coercive steps

UN grants one-year extension to Afghanistan mission

Read more stories