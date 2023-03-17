KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 31.194 billion and the number of lots traded at 24,483.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.305 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.056 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.839 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.996 billion), Silver (PKR 1.732 billion), DJ (PKR 1.034 billion), Platinum (PKR 588.374 million), SP500 (PKR 319.065 million), Natural Gas (PKR 149.243 million), Copper (PKR 97.160 million) and Brent (PKR 74.989 million).

