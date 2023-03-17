AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
Cotton spot rate drops by Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

cotton market Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

