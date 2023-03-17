MAP holds convention on Timeless Leadership

KARACHI: The Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) held its 23rd Convention in Karachi on Wednesday; in attendance were corporate leaders and industry experts who deliberated upon the challenges facing Pakistan’s corporate sector.

This year’s theme was ‘Timeless Leadership’. The inaugural session was attended by Talib Karim, President MAP, Dr Amjad Waheed, CEO of NBP Fund Management Ltd, former Senator Javed Jabbar, Alexander van't Riet, Partner, Le Noble Management Consulting, Samina Rizwan, Country Director, Code for Pakistan and Andrew Bainbridge, Chairman, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG).

During his welcome address, Talib S Karim said: “This Convention will share insights and ideas to fortify the notion of leadership and how it inspires and encourages an organisation. Strong and vibrant leadership is needed to steer the organisation through challenging times. The thoughts of growth, resilience, accepting and adapting to change transcend the many areas within the organisation. Such concepts will be the discussion points at this Convention.”

During the opening session, Dr Amjad Waheed shared a detailed presentation covering the present state of Pakistan’s education, healthcare, science and technology, agriculture, industry, exports, and population.

He added that the way forward to develop Pakistan’s economy is to avoid default, focus on geoeconomics rather than on geopolitics, and reduce fiscal and current account deficits.

Javed Jabbar said that flexibility and immutability are needed by the institutions. He added that he draws the strength of timeless leadership from parents. It is the parents who endeavor to make their children turn into responsible adults who can make a long-lasting impact on society.

“Purpose, process and people make leaders,” said Alexander van't Riet during his presentation. He explored how good leaders identify organisational objectives, respond to challenges, and build teams.

He added that a growth mindset, thinking and acting, and authenticity make a timeless leader. Samina Rizwan explored the democratisation of power through the digital creative economy.

She said: “Universal access to data, availability of free and secure platforms and tools had become the basis for the democratization of the digital economy. Technology overwhelms us but empowers us and in the future, technology will drive utility.”

Andrew Bainbridge emphasised that Pakistan needs to rely upon the ingenuity of its people.

“Change will come from the industry leaders. Pakistan needs to build an economy based on adaptation and resilience,” he added. The national and international leaders, strategists, and management experts invited to speak at the 23rd MAP Convention shared insights, ideas, and deliberations on topics including Pakistan's Investment Climate ­ The Way Forward, Reimagining Leadership and the Workplace, The State of Economy, Collaborating for Impact with Sustainability Advantage, and Reimagining the Future with Tech.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023