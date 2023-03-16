AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top UAE and Iran security officials meet after Riyadh-Tehran deal

AFP Published 16 Mar, 2023 07:23pm
<p>A handout picture released by the Emirati presidency shows the United Arab Emirates’ top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan during (R) during a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani in Abu Dhabi on March 16, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

A handout picture released by the Emirati presidency shows the United Arab Emirates’ top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan during (R) during a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani in Abu Dhabi on March 16, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser held talks Thursday in Abu Dhabi with his Iranian counterpart, whose visit to the UAE comes days after a surprise rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of the UAE’s president, received Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the official WAM news agency said.

The two officials discussed “bilateral relations and opportunities to advance them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries,” WAM said, without elaborating.

Sheikh Tahnoun previously met Shamkhani on a visit to Iran in 2021, the first trip of its kind since relations between the two countries were downgraded in 2016.

UAE pledges $3mn to rebuild Palestinian town raided by settlers

Shamkhani called his UAE visit “a meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA said.

His visit came after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a Chinese-brokered deal on Friday to end a seven-year rupture in diplomatic ties.

Shamkhani had travelled to Beijing for intensive talks with his Saudi counterpart ahead of the shock announcement.

“We should try to increase the security, peace and well-being of the people of the region through dialogue and interaction… while preventing foreigners from playing a non-constructive role,” Shamkhani said during Thursday’s meeting with Sheikh Tahnoun, IRNA reported.

In 2016, the UAE and other Gulf states scaled back their ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh’s execution of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Despite the diplomatic downgrade, the oil-rich UAE maintained strong economic ties with Iran.

Last year, the UAE’s ambassador in Tehran resumed his duties after a six year absence, while in September, Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran wanted to broaden relations with the UAE.

uae Tehran Riyadh Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Comments

1000 characters

Top UAE and Iran security officials meet after Riyadh-Tehran deal

Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $4.32bn

Documentation for ICBC’s second $500mn disbursement complete: Dar

Imran says govt wants to put him in jail before elections

Air carriers face ‘very challenging’ environment as $290mn stuck in Pakistan: IATA

PCB changes date for PSL 2023 final as ‘rain looms’

PM Shehbaz admits govt's 'tough decisions' leading to inflation

Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Read more stories